Federal updates

With numerous, quickly evolving federal policy shifts underway, the University of California is working diligently to monitor these developments and seek clarity on a range of issues. We remain committed to our UC values as stated in our Principles of Community, and we will continue to pursue UC’s mission of teaching, research, and public service in the most effective ways we can. We recognize this uncertainty has caused concern across the UC community, and we will continue to share updates and resources as they become available.
Last updated Wednesday, February 5, 2025.
View by issue:
General
UC supports legal action against misguided plan to cut vital NIH research funds (2/10/25)
UC President Drake's statement on the federal funding freeze (update: OMB memo rescinded 1/29/25)
Student financial aid
Jan. 31, 2025: Current executive orders, agency guidance and administrative actions do not impact federal financial aid.
- Information about the now open 2025-26 FAFSA and CA Dream Act applications (2/7/25)
-
Message to UC Financial aid directors (1/28/25)
Immigration
University of California Reaffirms Statement of Principles in Support of Undocumented Members of the UC Community (1/22/25)
Undocumented student resources website (1/29/25)
-
Frequently Asked Questions for University Employees About Possible Federal Immigration Enforcement Actions on University Property (1/29/25)
“Know Your Rights” printable wallet card (1/17/25)
- UC Berkeley Immigration Policy updates
Health care
Health care privacy and access:
California Attorney General: Promoting Safe and Secure Healthcare Access for All
UCOP Policy on Immigration Enforcement Issues Involving Patients in UC Health
Equity, diversity and inclusion
Climate and compliance
The University of California is unwavering in its commitment to combating antisemitism. We are carefully reviewing the president’s executive order while continuing our work fostering an environment free of harassment and discrimination.