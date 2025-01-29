Federal updates

Background image: looking out from campus with the Campanile in the foreground and the bay in the background

With numerous, quickly evolving federal policy shifts underway, the University of California is working diligently to monitor these developments and seek clarity on a range of issues. We remain committed to our UC values as stated in our Principles of Community, and we will continue to pursue UC’s mission of teaching, research, and public service in the most effective ways we can. We recognize this uncertainty has caused concern across the UC community, and we will continue to share updates and resources as they become available.

Last updated Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

View by issue:

General

Back to top

Research funding

Back to top

Student financial aid

Jan. 31, 2025: Current executive orders, agency guidance and administrative actions do not impact federal financial aid.

Back to top

Immigration

Back to top

Health care

Health care privacy and access:

Back to top

LGBTQIA+ issues

Back to top

Equity, diversity and inclusion

Back to top

Climate and compliance

The University of California is unwavering in its commitment to combating antisemitism. We are carefully reviewing the president’s executive order while continuing our work fostering an environment free of harassment and discrimination.

Back to top