Federal updates

With numerous, quickly evolving federal policy shifts underway, the University of California is working diligently to monitor these developments and seek clarity on a range of issues. We remain committed to our UC values as stated in our Principles of Community, and we will continue to pursue UC’s mission of teaching, research, and public service in the most effective ways we can. We recognize this uncertainty has caused concern across the UC community, and we will continue to share updates and resources as they become available.